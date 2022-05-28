By Jim Walker

CHILLICOTHE — Tyson Lewis is doing a double take.

The Rock Hill Redmen senior ran his way to the Division 2 state track meet in two events during Saturday’s regional meet at Southeastern High School.

Lewis earned a trip to the state meet as he ran an 11.17 seconds to place third in the 100-meter dash.

Beaver Local’s Caleb White won the event at 10.99 and Gallipolis’ Daunevyn Woodson was second at 11.10.

Lewis then joined senior Braydon Malone, junior Brayden Adams and freshman Isaak Cox to finish fourth in the 4×100 relay at 44.19 seconds and earn another spot in the state meet.

Lewis was in the 200-meter dash and finished fifth at 22.64 seconds to just miss a third event. Cox was sixth in the long jump at 20-6.5.

The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ 4×200 meter relay team of senior Peyton Wilson, and juniors Larondo Carter, Chianti Martin and Ethan White ran a 1:31.31 time.

Beaver Local won at 1:28.51 and Steubenville was second at 1:29.80.

Fairland Dragons’ senior Devon Bellomy tied with Meigs’ Braylon Harrison at 6-foot but won the jump off and took fourth place to get a trip to the state meet.

In the girls’ meet, Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers’ senior Emma Hall was eighth in the shot put with a heave of 35-feet, 5.5 inches.

Chesapeake Lady Panthers’ junior Emily Duncan leaped 16-feet to place seventh in the long jump.