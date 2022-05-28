ARTS AND CULTURE: Brewgrass Festival set for today in Huntington

Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Cutler Station will perform at BrewGrass 2022 today in Huntington. (Facebook photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The BrewGrass Festival 2022, presented by Moses Auto Mall, will take place from 1-6 p.m. today at 210 11th St. at Heritage Station, in Huntington.

Hosted by Taps at Heritage founder Ray Frye and a team of dedicated volunteers, the annual event raises money for the local veterans home and the Huntington community by attracting thousands of people from the Tri-State area.

BrewGrass 2022 features bands from the area, including Cutler Station, Long Story, Jason Mays Band and Drift Mouth.

The event will have longer hours and a wine tent, along with craft beer and cider, local food and merchandise vendors.

Tickets are available for purchase on EVENTBRITE.COM or can be purchased at Taps at Heritage, located at Heritage Station.

Attendees must be 21 years old to enjoy the libations.

