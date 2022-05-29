Linda Gannon

Nov. 1, 1939– May 23, 2022

Linda Lou Gannon, 82, of Ironton, passed away May 23, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born Nov. 1, 1939, the biological daughter of the late William and Pearl (Fortner) Brammer and the adopted daughter of the late Wilbert and Minnie (Gannon) Harmon.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Gannon.

Linda attended Coal Grove High School and was a wonderful homemaker.

Through her life, she was a waitress for many restaurants in Ironton.

Linda enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.

She was a great cook, but especially loved traveling with Ronnie across the country with his work. Linda was a member of Woodland Chapel Freewill Baptist Church where she touched so many young lives as a Sunday School teacher.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Cox and William “Bill” Brammer; a half-brother, Eugene Brammer; and half-sisters, Kathrene Kusturin and an infant child.

Along with her husband, those left to cherish her memory are four children, Rhonda (David) Pemberton, of Ironton, Brian (Mary) Gannon, of Franklin Furnace, Angela (David) Brammer, of Ironton, and Mirinda Gannon of Ironton; half-sister: Diana (Brammer) Golden; grandchildren, Davina (Steve) Terry, Chad (Kim) Pemberton, David Michael (Bri) Pemberton, Mycah (Christopher) Pemberton Sizemore, Courtney (Alen) Defranceschi, Brittany (Allen) Lewis, April (Josh) Ackison, Byron Brammer, Ashton Brammer, Andrew Brammer, Alexis Brammer, Tyler Brammer, Rebecca Marshall and Abigail Marshall; great grandchildren, Hunter Pemberton, Brady (Laura) Pemberton, Lillyann Pemberton, Ethan (Kara) Terry, Justin Terry, Megan Terry, Zoe Terry, Aria Pemberton, Esther Pemberton, Colin Sizemore, Jennings Sizemore, Lorelei Lewis, Easton Lewis, Sadie Brammer and Justin Ackison.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road 589, South Point, with Pastor Dave Schug and Bro. Chad Pemberton officiating.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the Gannon family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.