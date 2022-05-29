Marlene Koenig

Marlene Koenig, 87, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Columbus.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Father Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Koenig family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.