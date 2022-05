OHSAA State Softball & Lacrosse Pairings

2022 Softball State Tournament Pairings

All games at Akron Firestone Stadium.

All games live on the NFHS Network.

Home Team Listed First.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association State Poll released on Monday, May 16.

State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2022/2022-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. Holland Springfield (24-6), Thursday, 3 p.m.

North Canton Hoover (19-6) vs. West Chester Lakota West (26-4), Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division II

Heath (23-5) vs. Wooster Triway (28-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.

Oak Harbor (24-8) vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder (25-1), Thursday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Massillon Tuslaw (20-5) vs. Casstown Miami East, Friday, 3 p.m.

Cardington-Lincoln (24-4) vs. Wheelersburg (25-1), Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Bradford (23-5) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (25-4), Friday, 10 a.m.

Jeromesville Hilldale (23-3) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (24-4), Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Championship Game: Saturday, 4 p.m.

2022 Boys Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.

Home team listed first.

State tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Boys/Boys-Lacrosse-2022/2022-Boys-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

Dublin Jerome (17-2) vs. Hudson (14-5), Wednesday at 6 p.m., Ferguson Field, Ashland

Cincinnati St. Xavier (11-6) vs. Upper Arlington (20-1), Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Alumni Stadium, Centerville

Div. I State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 7 p.m.

Division II

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (18-4) vs. Chagrin Falls (17-3), Tuesday at 6 p.m., Knowlton Athletics Complex, Oberlin

Cincinnati Mariemont (16-2) vs. Columbus St. Francis de Sales (14-4), Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Miami Valley South Stadium, Bellbrook

Div. II State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

2022 Girls Lacrosse State Tournament Pairings

Dates, Locations and Times Subject to Change.

Home team listed first.

State tournament coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Lacrosse-Girls/Girls-Lacrosse-2022/2022-Girls-Lacrosse-Tournament-Coverage

Division I

New Albany (19-2) vs. Massillon Jackson (20-1), Tuesday at 6 p.m., Ferguson Field, Ashland

Cincinnati Sycamore (19-3) vs. Upper Arlington (21-0), Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Miami Valley South Stadium, Bellbrook

Div. I State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 4 p.m.

Division II

Rocky River (18-2) vs. Chagrin Falls (15-4), Wednesday at 6 p.m., Site TBD

Cincinnati Mariemont (18-1) vs. Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-3), Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Alumni Stadium, Centerville

Div. II State Final: at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, Saturday, June 4, at 10 a.m.