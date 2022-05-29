Proctorville VFW to conduct cemetery ceremonies on Monday

While the City of Ironton will be packed and observing the Memorial Day holiday with the annual parade, events honoring those who served will also take place in the eastern part of the county.

The Proctorville VFW Post 6878 Honor Guard will be visiting a number of cemeteries on Monday, performing a small ceremony at each one.

Schedule is as follows:

Rome Cemetery: 10 a.m.

Miller Cemetery: 10:30 a.m.

Crown City Cemetery: 11 a.m.

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery: 11:30 a.m.

Perkins Ridge Cemetery: Noon

Centenary Cemetery: 12:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Family Cemetery: 1 p.m.

McCormick’s Cemetery: 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Pisgah Cemetery: 2 p.m.

(Note: Times may vary slightly).