Proctorville VFW to conduct cemetery ceremonies on Monday

Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

While the City of Ironton will be packed and observing the Memorial Day holiday with the annual parade, events honoring those who served will also take place in the eastern part of the county.

The Proctorville VFW Post 6878 Honor Guard will be visiting a number of cemeteries on Monday, performing a small ceremony at each one.

Schedule is as follows:

  • Rome Cemetery: 10 a.m.
  • Miller Cemetery: 10:30 a.m.
  • Crown City Cemetery: 11 a.m.
  • Pleasant Ridge Cemetery: 11:30 a.m.
  • Perkins Ridge Cemetery: Noon
  • Centenary Cemetery: 12:30 p.m.
  • Freeman’s Family Cemetery: 1 p.m.
  • McCormick’s Cemetery: 1:30 p.m.
  • Mt. Pisgah Cemetery: 2 p.m.

(Note: Times may vary slightly).

