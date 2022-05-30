FOOD: Huntington’s Kitchen announces June class schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Huntington’s Kitchen, a community outreach program of Cabell Huntington Hospital, has announced its cooking class schedule for June.

All classes are limited to 16 participants, ages 15 and up, unless otherwise specified. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Registration is required by calling 304-522-0887 or by visiting huntingtons-kitchen.org.

Monday, June 6

Cookout Side Dishes

Everyone is getting together for cookouts and other outside celebrations, but what are you going to bring? In this class, we will make a variety of side dishes you could take with you: game-changing pasta salad, panzanella (bread salad), caprese salad, blueberry orzo salad, Hawaiian pineapple coleslaw, six different chicken salads and Asian noodle salad with sesame ginger dressing. This class will be offered 6-8 p.m. Fee: $20 per person.

Tuesday, June 7

Dining with a Doc

Karim Boukhemis, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle surgery with Scott Orthopedic Center, will be the guest doctor with an open discussion about total ankle replacement. This class will be offered 6-8 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration is required.

Friday, June 17

Senior Focus Friday

Open to anyone age 50 or older. Enjoy a healthy meal and information about how supplements can help with diet and nutrition from Adam Younes, PharmD, St. Mary’s Pharmacy. This event will be offered noon-1 p.m. Fee: Free, but registration is required.

Friday, June 17

Date Night

Are you looking for something different for your date night? In this class, we’ll learn how to make pan-seared steaks with roasted garlic compound butter, hasselback potatoes and shaved Brussels sprout salad. This class is limited to eight couples and will be offered 6-8 p.m. Fee: $75 per couple.

Tuesday, June 21

A Little Something Sweet

Do you wish you could have restaurant-quality desserts at home? In this class, we’ll make crème brûlée restaurant-style, complete with a blow torch. This class will be offered 6-8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Monday, June 27

Shrimp Boil

Boil dishes are popular right now, and in this class, we’ll learn how to season the water and the best time to add ingredients. We’ll add potatoes, smoked sausage, corn

and Brussels sprout as you adjust your spice level. This class will be offered 6-8 p.m. Fee: $25 per person.

Huntington’s Kitchen is a community food center where people come to learn, cook and experience everything well-prepared food and healthy living have to offer. Its mission is to help prevent and reduce diet-related disease through education about healthy food and healthy cooking.