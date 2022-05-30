Ironton 1972 Class AA State Baseball Champions gallery
Published 11:01 pm Monday, May 30, 2022
Jim Tordiff (left) and Jimmy Payne (right) pull the ropes to unveil the 1972 Class AA state championship portrait during ceremonies on Saturday. Team members and coaches gather closely to watch the unveiling. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)
Jimmy Payne (right) greets teammate Scott Wylie and his wife Teresa as he cradles he 1972 Class AA state championship trophy. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)
1972 Ironton head baseball coach Mike Burcham addresses the crowd. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)
Jim Tordiff played second base and talked about the 1972 title run. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)
Dave Kriebel (44) gets ready to cross home plate after a 3-run home run in the state semifinal game gave Ironton a 5-3 lead.
The Ironton 1972 baseball team and coaches pose with their state championship trophy.