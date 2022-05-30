Ironton 1972 Class AA State Baseball Champions gallery

Published 11:01 pm Monday, May 30, 2022

By Staff Reports


Jim Tordiff (left) and Jimmy Payne (right) pull the ropes to unveil the 1972 Class AA state championship portrait during ceremonies on Saturday. Team members and coaches gather closely to watch the unveiling. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

 


Jimmy Payne (right) greets teammate Scott Wylie and his wife Teresa as he cradles he 1972 Class AA state championship trophy. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

 


1972 Ironton head baseball coach Mike Burcham addresses the crowd. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

 


Jim Tordiff played second base and talked about the 1972 title run. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)


Dave Kriebel (44) gets ready to cross home plate after a 3-run home run in the state semifinal game gave Ironton a 5-3 lead.

 


The Ironton 1972 baseball team and coaches pose with their state championship trophy.

More z RSS Twitter

Ironton honors 1972 Class AA state baseball champions

2022 OHSAA Boys’ Baseball Regional & State Pairings

Portsmouth Raceway Park Memorial Day weekend results

Celtics beat the Heat in hopes to cool off Splash Brothers

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...