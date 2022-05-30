Past parade grand marshals honored at dinner

Published 12:00 am Monday, May 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Several past grand marshals gathered for the 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade grand marshal dinner on Tuesday. They are, in the front row, Arthur J. Pierson (2009), Bob Blankenship (2008), Sue Lunsford (2002), Lori Young (1997) and Marsha Kerns (2003). In the back row are Jim Rowe, (2020), Rich Donohue (2012 and 2019), Laura Brown (2015), Lou Pyles (2006 and 2021), Julia Jones (2016) and Brent Pyles (2018).

On Tuesday, 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade grand marshal Lori Donohue holds her grand marshal cane carved by Charlie Cook. The cane has on one side what is called the battlefield cross, a helmet, rifle and boots and on the other side is a marker that reads “154th Ironton Memorial Day Parade 1868-2022.” (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

At the 2022 Past Grand Marshal Dinner on Thursday, honorary grand marshal Lloyd Richmond was presented with a hand stitched quilt by Ruby Kerns. Richmond is a 102-year-old World War II veteran who spent decades teaching in several Lawrence County schools. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

On Tuesday, the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee had their annual dinner to honor those who will serve as marshals in the upcoming 154th parade on Monday.

The speaker was Lawrence County Common Pleas Probate/Juvenile Judge Patricia Sanders.

Besides being a judge, Sanders has spent 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserves as a judge advocate general, which is the military equivalent of an attorney. Her current assignment is the chief of administrative law for the 84th Training Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Her present rank is lieutenant colonel.

Email newsletter signup

She spoke on her military experience and that as a juvenile judge that it was her goal to help juveniles get back on track rather than incarcerate.

Several awards were given out.

Parade Commander Joe Sharp was noted for his three decades of service to the parade and its adjoining events like Navy Night and the Woodland Cemetery ceremony.

Attorney Mark McCown was given the William “Joe” Williams award for his service to the parade and its activities.

The speaker at the 154th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade grand marshal dinner was Lawrence County Common Pleas Probate/Juvenile Judge Patricia Sanders. In addition to being a judge, Sanders has been in the U.S. Army Reserve for 20 years and is currently the chief of administrative law for the 84th Training Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. She was promoted to lieutenant colonel in March. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

And the parade grand marshal, Lori Donohue, was given one of the traditional walking canes carved by Charlie Cook. The cane has on one side what is called the battlefield cross, a helmet, rifle and boots and on the other side is a marker that reads “154th Ironton Memorial Day Parade 1868-2022” and Donohue’s name.

Parade Committee member Ruby Kerns gave the honorary grand marshal, 102-year-old World War II veteran and long-time Coal Grove resident Lloyd Richmond, a quilt she made just for him.

More News

Crew change flags at Rotary Fountain

FOOD: Huntington’s Kitchen announces June class schedule

Veterans should know we applaud their sacrifice

Doug Johnson: A day meant for honor and remembrance of our veterans

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...