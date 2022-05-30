Past parade grand marshals honored at dinner

On Tuesday, the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee had their annual dinner to honor those who will serve as marshals in the upcoming 154th parade on Monday.

The speaker was Lawrence County Common Pleas Probate/Juvenile Judge Patricia Sanders.

Besides being a judge, Sanders has spent 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserves as a judge advocate general, which is the military equivalent of an attorney. Her current assignment is the chief of administrative law for the 84th Training Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Her present rank is lieutenant colonel.

She spoke on her military experience and that as a juvenile judge that it was her goal to help juveniles get back on track rather than incarcerate.

Several awards were given out.

Parade Commander Joe Sharp was noted for his three decades of service to the parade and its adjoining events like Navy Night and the Woodland Cemetery ceremony.

Attorney Mark McCown was given the William “Joe” Williams award for his service to the parade and its activities.

And the parade grand marshal, Lori Donohue, was given one of the traditional walking canes carved by Charlie Cook. The cane has on one side what is called the battlefield cross, a helmet, rifle and boots and on the other side is a marker that reads “154th Ironton Memorial Day Parade 1868-2022” and Donohue’s name.

Parade Committee member Ruby Kerns gave the honorary grand marshal, 102-year-old World War II veteran and long-time Coal Grove resident Lloyd Richmond, a quilt she made just for him.