ARTS AND CULTURE: Tuesday Night Concert series to return
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Ironton aLive has announced that the Tuesday Night Concert series will kick off another season on June 7.
Running for a decade, the events are free and take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers market in the summer months, featuring a variety of genres.
The first in the series will be Paper Sails, with the rest of the first month’s schedule as follows:
• June 14 – Robot Charlie
• June 21 – Render the Hearts
• June 28 – Rob McNurlin
Artists for the rest of summer will be announced later.