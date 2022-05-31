ARTS AND CULTURE: Tuesday Night Concert series to return

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Rob McNurlin is scheduled to play the Tuesday Concert series at the Ironton Farmers Market on June 28. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

Ironton aLive has announced that the Tuesday Night Concert series will kick off another season on June 7.

Running for a decade, the events are free and take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Ironton Farmers market in the summer months, featuring a variety of genres.

The first in the series will be Paper Sails, with the rest of the first month’s schedule as follows:

Email newsletter signup

• June 14 – Robot Charlie

• June 21 – Render the Hearts

• June 28 – Rob McNurlin

Artists for the rest of summer will be announced later.

More Lifestyles

Quite an eventful Saturday

Veterans should know we applaud their sacrifice

Doug Johnson: A day meant for honor and remembrance of our veterans

ARTS AND CULTURE: Brewgrass Festival set for today in Huntington

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...