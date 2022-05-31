Donald Heck
Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Donald Heck
Donald Joseph Heck, 75, of Proctorville, died on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Heck.
Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.