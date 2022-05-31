Ella VanWinkle

Sept. 10, 1948–May 21, 2022

Ella Marguerite VanWinkle, 73, of South Point, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Ella was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Logan, a daughter of the late Frank and Mina Louise Gernand Burgess.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William VanWinkle Sr.; one son, William “Billy” VanWinkle; and one brother, Gary Burgess.

She was a member of the Pataskala First Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her son, Matthew (Jessica) VanWinkle, of South Point; three sisters, Cheryl Kagey, of North Carolina, Clara Buckles, of Granville, and Laura Carlson, of South Carolina; two brothers, Emmett Burgess, of South Carolina, and Ralph Burgess, of Pataskala; and six grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, Madison, Gabriel, Matthew Jr. and Caleb VanWinkle.

Memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday at Pataskala First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Main St, Pataskala, with Pastor Eric Waugh officiating.

Burial will be in Pataskala Cemetery about 2:30 p.m.

Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family.

