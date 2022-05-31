Isaac Rice

Isaac Vincent “Vince” Rice was a beloved Pappaw, father, brother and husband during his incredible 89 years of life.

He awoke in glory on May 29, 2022.

Vince will forever be remembered for his dedication, patience and generosity. He showed genuine love to his family and friends, and he was a great example of Christian kindness to everyone he knew. Vince was someone who was known for creating beautiful things.

If you knew Vince, you most likely heard him play the piano and organ or received a hand-made card with the most beautiful handwriting you’ve ever seen.

Vince used his God-given talents to serve the Lord at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he was a member for almost seventy years. He was the treasurer there for 57 years, a deacon for 43 and choir director for many of those years.

Over his long career in banking, he worked for First National Bank and he was the president of First Federal Savings Bank until he retired at age 70.

He spent his career investing in the people of Lawrence County and helping them build their lives.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee Miller.

Vince met the love of his life, Anna Lee, when they were only babies. They fell in love in high school and were married in 1954 and shared 67 wonderful years together.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

Vince’s legacy will live on with his surviving family members; his brother, Harold David (Rita) Rice; his sons, Rodney (Jimmelynn) Rice and Philip (Lori) Rice; his grandchildren, Kristi (Tim) Hardin, Jason (Staci) Rice, Blake (Kayleigh) Rice, Josiah Rice, Jessamyn Rice,and Jerica (Jared) Zoellner; along with eight great grandchildren and one on the way.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

The Celebration of Life Service will take place 3 p.m. Saturday at Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church Doors will open at 2 p.m. for additional visitation.

Flowers can be sent to Phillips Funeral home or memorial donations may be made to Girls Nite In International online at girlsnitein.org . Vince and Ann were faithful supporters this Global Ministry founded by their daughter-in-love, Jimmelynn.

Our family thanks you for your prayers, generosity and love!