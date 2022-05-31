Open Door science fair winners

Staff report

Open Door School hosted their science fair last week.

Winners are as follows:

Elementary/Middle School Science:

• Intermediate 1 – Insects, third place

• Intermediate 2 – Geodes, second place

• Primary 1 – Skittles, first place

Elementary/Middle School Social Studies:

• Primary 1 – Police and Me, third place

• Intermediate 1 – Patriotic Symbols, second place

• Intermediate 2 – Dinosaur Fossils, first place

High School Science:

• Vocational 1 – Water Filters, third place

• Vocational 2 – Lemons/Electricity, second place

• Pre-Vocational 2 – Drinks/Teeth, first place

High School Social Studies:

• Vocational 1 – WWII, third place

• Pre-Vocational 2 – Ohio Presidents, second place

• Vocational 2 – Japan, first place

Overall Winner with the highest score:

• Intermediate 2 – Dinosaur Fossils