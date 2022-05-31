Open Door science fair winners

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Open Door School, located in Coal Grove and serving the Lawrence County developmental disabilities community, hosted their science fair last week. (Submitted photo)

Staff report

Open Door School hosted their science fair last week.
Winners are as follows:

Elementary/Middle School Science:
• Intermediate 1 – Insects, third place
• Intermediate 2 – Geodes, second place
• Primary 1 – Skittles, first place

Email newsletter signup

Elementary/Middle School Social Studies:
• Primary 1 – Police and Me, third place
• Intermediate 1 – Patriotic Symbols, second place
• Intermediate 2 – Dinosaur Fossils, first place

High School Science:
• Vocational 1 – Water Filters, third place
• Vocational 2 – Lemons/Electricity, second place
• Pre-Vocational 2 – Drinks/Teeth, first place

High School Social Studies:
• Vocational 1 – WWII, third place
• Pre-Vocational 2 – Ohio Presidents, second place
• Vocational 2 – Japan, first place

Overall Winner with the highest score:
• Intermediate 2 – Dinosaur Fossils

More Education

Pointers reach the mid-way point

Meet the Class of 2022

OUS names interim dean

Two South Point residents graduate from University of the Cumberlands

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...