Open Door science fair winners
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Staff report
Open Door School hosted their science fair last week.
Winners are as follows:
Elementary/Middle School Science:
• Intermediate 1 – Insects, third place
• Intermediate 2 – Geodes, second place
• Primary 1 – Skittles, first place
Elementary/Middle School Social Studies:
• Primary 1 – Police and Me, third place
• Intermediate 1 – Patriotic Symbols, second place
• Intermediate 2 – Dinosaur Fossils, first place
High School Science:
• Vocational 1 – Water Filters, third place
• Vocational 2 – Lemons/Electricity, second place
• Pre-Vocational 2 – Drinks/Teeth, first place
High School Social Studies:
• Vocational 1 – WWII, third place
• Pre-Vocational 2 – Ohio Presidents, second place
• Vocational 2 – Japan, first place
Overall Winner with the highest score:
• Intermediate 2 – Dinosaur Fossils