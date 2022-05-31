Three indicted in separate rape cases

In two cases, victims were under the age of 13

A South Point man, a Florida woman and an Ashland, Kentucky man have all been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on a rape charge. The cases are unrelated.

Andrew Ray Taylor, 28, South Point, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape, for engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 on or about Nov. 19, 2021.

Email newsletter signup

Charles Irvin Carlisle, 19, Ashland, Kentucky, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape for a child under the age of 13 on or about May 15, 2021–Sept. 15, 2021.

Faith R. Long, 25, Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape for engaging “in sexual conduct with (victim’s initials withheld), when the offender purposely compelled the other person to submit by

force or threat of force” on or about April 1, 2020–June 30, 2020. Long was living in Lawrence County at the time the sexual conduct is alleged to have happened, but moved to Florida later.

Her codefendant in the case is James D. Stewart, 35, Ashland, Kentucky, who was is indicted and arrested in April on three counts of first-degree felony rape. His trial has been set for August.

The pair were dating at the time of the allegations.

Other people indicted and the charges against them include:

• Tyler Jeffrey Allen Workman, 25, Huntington, West Virginia, three counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest.

• Russell Martin Webb, 53, Willow Wood, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism.

• Paul L. Walker Sr., 53, Proctorville, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Roger Lee Black, 40, St. Albans, West Virginia, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Adam T. Fraback, 38, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, first-degree misdemeanor endangering children.

• William R. Boling, 42, Proctorville, third-degree felony domestic violence.

• Aaron L. McBrown, 36, Huntington, West Virginia, fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Mickey R. Wilson, 33, Ironton, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony obstructing official business, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Gilbert Howard Lawrence Jr., 51, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Nathan L. Waters, 30, Washington Courthouse, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Devonn A. Thomas, 29, Leipsic, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jonathan A. Sammut, 29, Bidwell, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Richard B. Dodridge, 43, Ironton, first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services.

• Carl E. Rouse III, 45, Huntington, West Virginia, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Mindi C. Workman, 35, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Dawn Marie Williford, 50, Ironton, third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

• Jeremy Griffin, 42, West Union, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Michelle A. Jenkins, 41, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Jimmy Jo Lambert, 34, Ironton, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property, second-degree misdemeanor possessing drug abuse instruments.

• David M. Jenkins, 47, South Point, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• William W. Gullett, 40, Greenup, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Richard L. Cook, 19, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree misdemeanor failure to disclose one’s personal information.

• Michael W. Neff, 37, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Jason Collier, 37, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Timothy L. Murdock, 57, Willow Wood, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, second-degree felony felonious assault.

• Jason K. Bolte, 28, Ironton, third-degree felony robbery, two counts of second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging, two counts of fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Charles D. Burke, 44, Ironton, fourth-degree felony domestic violence, fourth-degree felony disrupting public services.

• Tiffany J. Henry, 29, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fourth-degree felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• James P. Bowles, 33, South Point, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Lucas D. Bruce, 26, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony.

• Johnathon Michael Owens, 23, Huntington, West Virginia, three counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

• Kimberly R. Damron, 36, Logan, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Charissa M. Robinette, 41, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fourth-degree felony trafficking in fentanyl-related compound.

• Jaylen T. Williams, 23, Gallipolis, fourth-degree felony improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, third-degree felony trafficking in marijuana, third-degree felony possession of marijuana.

• Cassandra N. Parker, 29, Coal Grove, second-degree felony burglary, fifth-degree felony theft, fifth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Jeremy Mosley, 34, Coal Grove, second-degree felony burglary, fifth-degree felony theft.

• Jacob W. Spencer, Chesapeake, 27, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fourth-degree felony possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

• Chad N. Dodd, 37, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony theft.

• William L. Waddell III, 31, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony fentanyl-related compound, fourth-degree felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, third-degree felony having weapons while under disability.

• Kevin L. Legrand, 21, Beaver, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding, first-degree misdemeanor falsification.