Wayne National Forest to open Lake Vesuvius campgrounds for season

PEDRO — The Wayne National Forest will open Oak Hill and Iron Ridge Campgrounds at the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area for the 2022 season on Friday.

Progress made on the Lake Vesuvius Water Line Project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, will allow the reopening of the campgrounds with running water.

“We are excited to announce that our campgrounds will open in early June,” said Ironton District ranger Mathias Wallace. “With the new waterline in place, our Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area facilities are ready to welcome back campers from Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and across the nation for the 2022 season, and for years to come.”

The water line replacement was located entirely on the Ironton Ranger District of the Wayne National Forest in Lawrence County. A total of 5.5 miles of water line was replaced to remedy leaks that periodically closed the campgrounds since 1996, including five closures since 2019.

“One of our roles is to be an asset for the community to experience their public lands,” added Wallace. “It’s great to see families and friends returning to the national forest, and seeing the tradition pass through generations of visitors.”

Another feature of the Lake Vesuvius Recreation Area the district hopes to open this season is Big Bend Swimming Beach. This area will reopen once necessary repairs are made to the road leading to the beach.

The reopened campsites at Oak Hill and Iron Ridge campgrounds will be available by reservation for fees of $15-20 per night, depending on amenities. Those interested in making a reservation can visit www.recreation.gov.