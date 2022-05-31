Williams joins Marshall men’s basketball staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni announced Tuesday afternoon the addition of Adam Williams to the staff as an assistant coach.

“Adam Williams’ addition to our coaching staff gives us an exciting young basketball coach who is one of our own,” D’Antoni said. “Adam is not just a former Marshall basketball player who started his coaching career here, but he comes from a family with a rich basketball legacy in West Virginia. We are very happy to welcome Adam and his family back to Huntington.”

Williams is a former Marshall men’s basketball player and a native of West Virginia. He also coached in the Mountain State, serving as the head coach at Salem University. Williams played for the Thundering Herd for two seasons – 2007-08 and 2008-09 – and played in 59 games (11 starts) before working as a graduate assistant for former Marshall coach and current Stetson coach Donnie Jones.

Email newsletter signup

Williams has been an assistant for Jones at Stetson the past three seasons.

“Words can’t describe the excitement my family and I feel to be coming back home to Marshall. My wife and I are both Marshall alums, as well as my dad and my sister playing hoops for the Herd. The university holds such a special place in our hearts. The opportunity to work for Coach D’Antoni is also something I consider once in a lifetime. His love for Marshall is second to none, and I can’t wait to help him continue to elevate the basketball program to an elite level.

“I also want to thank Coach Donnie Jones at Stetson. Coach Jones is my mentor in this profession. He is like family and a person that means so much to me in life. I have learned so much from him and been given unbelievable opportunities to do something I love thanks to him. Lastly, I can’t wait to get started. We are! …”

At Salem, Williams inherited a program which won four games in the season prior to his arrival, and he slowly built the Tigers into a winner. In 2018-19, Salem posted its best record since the 2005-06 season, winning 17 games – more than the previous four seasons combined. Williams earned ECAC Coach of the Year honors that season.

Williams has also coached at WVU Tech, and worked as the Director of Operations at UCF.

Adam Williams is the son of Tex Williams, a West Virginia coaching legend who was inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001. In 2004, Adam Williams earned the Evans Award as the top high school basketball player in West Virginia.

For all the latest information about Marshall men’s basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.