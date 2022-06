Betty Kiogima

Betty Jo Kiogima, 81, of Proctorville, died on Monday, May 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Grave side services will be noon Friday at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be private for the family.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.