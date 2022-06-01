Michael Plantz

Michael E. Plantz, 53, of Arlington, Texas, formerly of Chesapeake, died on May 28, 2022, at Baylor Scott and White All Saints Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas.

The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Dave Tomasek officiating. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Friends may visit from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday before the service at the Funeral Home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.