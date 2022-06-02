Karla McKenzie

Karla Yvonne McKenzie, 69, of South Point, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Daren McKenzie.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.