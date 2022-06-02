Karla McKenzie

Published 12:28 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Obituaries

Karla McKenzie

Karla Yvonne McKenzie, 69, of South Point, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Daren McKenzie.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Sheila Wade

Zachary Spears

Betty Kiogima

Chase Smith

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...