Sheila Wade

Published 2:05 pm Thursday, June 2, 2022

By Obituaries

Sheila Kay Eanes Wade, 63, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow the service in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be noon–2 p.m. at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

