Zachary Spears

Zachary Aaron Spears, 47, of Ironton, died on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Amanda (Matney) Spears.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Darrell Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers family is requesting donations to be made to Phillips Funeral Home.