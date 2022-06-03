2022 All-OVC Baseball Team

Published 7:09 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Jim Walker

Ohio Valley Conference

2022 All-OVC Baseball Team

First Team

Email newsletter signup

Tyler Sammons, Fairland Sr.

Blake Trevathan, Fairland Jr.

Alex Rogers, Fairland Sr.

Cooper Cummings, Fairland Jr.

Brycen Hunt, Fairland So.

Zane Loveday, Gallipolis Sr.

Maddux Camden, Gallipolis Jr.

Cole Hines, Gallipolis So.

Jon Wylie, Ironton So.

Trevor Kleinman, Ironton Jr.

Nate Bias, Ironton Sr.

Daewin Spence, Portsmouth Sr.

Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth Jr.

Drew Roe, Portsmouth Sr.

Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill Sr.

Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill Sr.

Hayden Blankenship, Chesy Sr.

J.D. Daniels, Chesapeake Jr.

Blaine Freeman, South Point So.

Connor Harrison, Coal Grove Sr.

Honorable Mention

Niko Kiritsy, Fairland Jr.

Blaze Perry, Fairland So.

Beau Johnson, Gallipolis Sr.

Dalton Mershon, Gallipolis Sr.

Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth Jr.

Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth Jr.

Brady Moatz, Ironton Fr.

Peyton Aldridge, Ironton Sr.

Trenton Williams, Rock Hill Sr.

Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill Jr.

Jon Brammer, Chesapeake So.

Nick Wright, Chesapeake Jr.

Brayden Hanshaw, So. Point Fr.

Nakiah Dawson, South Point Sr.

Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Fr.

Landon Davis, Coal Grove Jr.

Player of the Year

Tyler Sammons, Fairland

Coach of the Year

Michael Hill, Fairland

More z RSS Twitter

Thomas hits 3 HRs as Nationals beat Reds, 8-5

Dragons suffer tough loss in regional finals

Reds smash 3 HRs as Ashcraft tames Nationals

Dragons rally by Minford to reach regional finals

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...