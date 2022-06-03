2022 All-OVC Baseball Team
Published 7:09 pm Friday, June 3, 2022
Ohio Valley Conference
2022 All-OVC Baseball Team
First Team
Tyler Sammons, Fairland Sr.
Blake Trevathan, Fairland Jr.
Alex Rogers, Fairland Sr.
Cooper Cummings, Fairland Jr.
Brycen Hunt, Fairland So.
Zane Loveday, Gallipolis Sr.
Maddux Camden, Gallipolis Jr.
Cole Hines, Gallipolis So.
Jon Wylie, Ironton So.
Trevor Kleinman, Ironton Jr.
Nate Bias, Ironton Sr.
Daewin Spence, Portsmouth Sr.
Tyler Duncan, Portsmouth Jr.
Drew Roe, Portsmouth Sr.
Isaiah Kelly, Rock Hill Sr.
Tyler Brammer, Rock Hill Sr.
Hayden Blankenship, Chesy Sr.
J.D. Daniels, Chesapeake Jr.
Blaine Freeman, South Point So.
Connor Harrison, Coal Grove Sr.
Honorable Mention
Niko Kiritsy, Fairland Jr.
Blaze Perry, Fairland So.
Beau Johnson, Gallipolis Sr.
Dalton Mershon, Gallipolis Sr.
Vinnie Lonardo, Portsmouth Jr.
Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth Jr.
Brady Moatz, Ironton Fr.
Peyton Aldridge, Ironton Sr.
Trenton Williams, Rock Hill Sr.
Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill Jr.
Jon Brammer, Chesapeake So.
Nick Wright, Chesapeake Jr.
Brayden Hanshaw, So. Point Fr.
Nakiah Dawson, South Point Sr.
Owen Johnson, Coal Grove Fr.
Landon Davis, Coal Grove Jr.
Player of the Year
Tyler Sammons, Fairland
Coach of the Year
Michael Hill, Fairland