Charles Mahan II

Charles Lee Mahan II, 59, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Pro Medica, Chillicothe.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Fox Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.