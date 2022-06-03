Dragons suffer tough loss in regional finals

By Jim Walker

LANCASTER — The Fairland Dragons played well again. The Liberty Union Lions just played a little bit better.

The Dragons have had good pitching and defense with clutch hitting throughout their tournament run including the Division 3 regional final game Friday against Liberty Union.

Despite the good effort, the Dragons suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to the Lions to end their state tournament hopes prematurely.

Jon Wheeler pitched a complete game for the Lions as he scattered seven hits, struck out eight, walked one and the one run was earned.

The Lions got two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the seventh for the win.

Fairland Dragons (21-6) saw their 16-game winning streak end with the hard-luck loss.

Liberty Union (24-5) now advances to the state semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Akron’s Canal Park.

In the top of the fourth, Miller doubled home a run and then Austin Ety followed with an RBI single to complete all the scoring in the inning.

The Lions got an insurance run in the top of the seventh and the Dragons got their only run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Blaze Perry.

Fairland starter Blake Trevathan went the distance and allowed just four hits, struck out two and walked four in taking the loss All three runs were earned.

Brycen Hunt was 2-3 for Fairland.

Liberty Union 000 200 1 = 3 4 1

Fairland 000 000 1 = 1 7 2

Jon Wheeler and Austin Ety. Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings. W-Wheeler (IP-7.0, H-7, R-1, ER-1, K-8, BB-1). L-Trevathan (IP-7.0, H-4, R-3, ER-3, K-2, BB-4). Hitting-LUHS: Jacob Miller 1-3 2B RBI, Austin Ety 1-3 RBI, Braden Shreyer 1-1 2B, Austin McClure 1-3 3B RBI; Fairland: Brycen Hunt 2-3 2B, Blaze Perry 1-3 2B RBI, Cooper Cummings 2-3, Alex Rogers 1-3, Ethan Walls 1-3.