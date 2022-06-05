$1.1M headed to Lawrence County projects

COLUMBUS — More than $1 million has been secured for projects in Lawrence County in the state’s capital budget passed by the Ohio Senate this week.

State Senator Bob Peterson, R-17, announced Thursday that he has secured funding for key projects in the county, including:

• $750,000 for Chesapeake Community Center

• $150,000 for Pedro / Necco Center Campus

• $100,000 for Ironton / Ro-Na Theater

• $100,000 for Fayette Township / Macedonia Missionary Renovation

“I am thrilled we were able to secure funding for so many important projects,” Peterson said in a news release. “From agriculture to the arts and from education to athletics, these projects will greatly help enhance the quality of life, economic development, and job growth in the 17th District today and for generations to come.”

Peterson, who resides in Washington Courthouse, represents a district that covers Lawrence County. He will be leaving office after this year, due to term limits.

State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, whose district covers most of Lawrence County, said the funds would be well spent on the projects.

“This will help with workforce development in the county,” he said. “I’m really excited for these projects. This is really significant.”