$1.1M headed to Lawrence County projects

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Ro-Na Theater in Ironton is one of four projects from Lawrence County that will receive funding from the state’s capital budget. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)

COLUMBUS — More than $1 million has been secured for projects in Lawrence County in the state’s capital budget passed by the Ohio Senate this week.
State Senator Bob Peterson, R-17, announced Thursday that he has secured funding for key projects in the county, including:

• $750,000 for Chesapeake Community Center

• $150,000 for Pedro / Necco Center Campus

Email newsletter signup

• $100,000 for Ironton / Ro-Na Theater

• $100,000 for Fayette Township / Macedonia Missionary Renovation

“I am thrilled we were able to secure funding for so many important projects,” Peterson said in a news release. “From agriculture to the arts and from education to athletics, these projects will greatly help enhance the quality of life, economic development, and job growth in the 17th District today and for generations to come.”

Peterson, who resides in Washington Courthouse, represents a district that covers Lawrence County. He will be leaving office after this year, due to term limits.

State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, whose district covers most of Lawrence County, said the funds would be well spent on the projects.

“This will help with workforce development in the county,” he said. “I’m really excited for these projects. This is really significant.”

More News

Without hope, there is nothing to look forward to

Mark K. McCown: Trailer becomes issue after couple’s breakup

Elks award scholarship

Ohio General Assembly approves Appalachian investment

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...