OHSAA State Baseball Tournament Pairings

AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for this week’s baseball state tournament at Canal Park in Akron. The state tournament begins Thursday morning at the home of the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

On Saturday, the OHSAA crowned state champions in softball at Firestone Stadium in Akron, lacrosse at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, and track and field at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Links to results are below.

2022 Baseball Regional Tournament Pairings

All games at Canal Pak, Akron.

Home team listed first.

All games live on NFHS Network.

Rankings are from the final Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association State Poll released May 16.

State Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Baseball/Baseball-2022/2022-Baseball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Division IV

Russia (23-6) vs. No. 4 Newark Catholic (24-6), Thurs., 1 p.m.

Tiffin Calvert (18-12) vs. No. 3 Van Wert Lincolnview (23-6), Thurs., 10 a.m.

Division IV State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 10 a.m.

Division III

No. 4 Baltimore Liberty Union (24-5) vs. No. 5 Apple Creek Waynedale (25-4), Thurs., 4 p.m.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-7) vs. No. 11 Milan Edison (23-8), Thurs., 7 p.m.

Division III State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 1 p.m.

Division I

Sylvania Northview (19-8) vs. Chagrin Falls Kenston (19-7), Fri., 10 a.m.

Grove City (25-7) vs. Mason, Fri., 1 p.m.

Division I State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 4 p.m.

Division II

No. 18 Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Hamilton Badin (25-6), Fri., 4 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Hartley (19-7) vs. Chardon (22-9), Fri., 7 p.m.

Division II State Championship Game: Sat., June 11 at 7 p.m.