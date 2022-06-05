Derrick Pennington

Derrick Allen Pennington, 39, of South Point, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Friend Pennington.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be noon Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Pennington Family Cemetery, South Point.

Friends may visit Monday before the service from 11 a.m.–noon.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.