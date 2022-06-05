Derrick Pennington

Published 10:33 am Sunday, June 5, 2022

By Obituaries

Derrick Pennington

Derrick Allen Pennington, 39, of South Point, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Friend Pennington.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be noon Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Pennington Family Cemetery, South Point.

Friends may visit Monday before the service from 11 a.m.–noon.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

Elmer Caskey Jr.

Charles Mahan II

Sheila Wade

Karla McKenzie

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite part of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...