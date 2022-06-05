Elks award scholarship

Rock Hill High School student Trenton Williams was awarded $4,000 from the Elks National Foundation as part of the 2022 Most Valuable Student Scholarship. All high school seniors pursuing a four-year degree on a full-time basis at a college or university in the U.S. are eligible to apply, and the Elks National Foundation awards 500 four-year scholarships to the highest rated applicants that range from $1,000 per year to $12,500 per year.

