Registration open for River Cities Cornhole Classic

2nd annual tournament is Saturday, July 23

Get your beanbag tossing arm ready, because the River Cities Cornhole Classic is back.

Registration for the second annual United Way of the River Cities’ cornhole event is now open to the public.

Funds raised through the July 23 tournament will support the UWRC’s safety-net and impact funds through grants to local nonprofits across Lawrence County in Ohio and Cabell, Wayne, Mason and Lincoln in West Virginia in the areas of health, education and financial stability.

In 2021, 48 teams competed in the triple-bracketed event, with three winners. This year, 64 teams will compete in a double-elimination, winner-takes-all tournament at the UWRC’s large field at 820 Madison Avenue in Huntington.

“Cornhole is growing more and more popular — you can even catch the professional circuit on ESPN,” said Bill Rosenberger, director of resource development for United Way of the River Cities. “We’re excited to bring a major cornhole tournament to Huntington for everyone to enjoy.”

Registration is $50 per two-person team and includes an event T-shirt and Live United jelly bracelet. Registration closes on July 15 or when team slots have been filled. The tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 with sign-in one hour prior. There will be no team registration on game day. Food trucks will be on site for players and spectators.

“Our goal is to put $20,000 back into the community through the River Cities Cornhole Classic,” Rosenberger said. “Playing cornhole on July 23 can literally feed a family, help an adult learn to read and provide workforce development training.”

To register, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/cornhole.