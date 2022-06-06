Richmond honored by county commission

Was presented with courthouse flag at parade

The Lawrence County Commission took time at their meeting on Thursday to pay tribute to the man who served as this year’s honorary grand marshal for the Lawrence County Memorial Day parade.

“We are honored to recognize Lloyd Richmond at our Memorial Day Parade,” commission president DeAnna Holliday said.

Richmond, 102, a World War II veteran, lives in Barboursville, West Virginia, but was a longtime resident of Coal Grove and former teacher and librarian in Lawrence County Schools.

Prior to the parade on Monday, Holliday said she, representing the commission, presented Richmond with a flag flown over the Lawrence County Courthouse.

“He was just witty and it was a pleasure to meet him,” she said. “It was a highlight of Memorial Day. It was a privilege to share a little time with him and his daughter.”

Holliday said Richmond has made an impact on many lives, having worked in the Rock Hill, South Point, Ironton and Dawson-Bryant school systems. She said the library at Dawson-Bryant contains books by Richmond recalling his life experiences.

“He was willing to share it and put it down in print and that will carry on for many, many generations,” she said. “He has made such a tremendous impact and, when you say his name, you’re not surprised when someone tells you a Lloyd Richmond story.”

In other business, the commission:

• Approved a status change for Mason Dalton from part-time to full-time paramedic.

• Accepted the resignation of Mark Click from Lawrence County EMS.

• Approved the annual county engineer’s report.

• Received and referred the liquor permit from Bennington Properties LLC, Ironton Country Club to Elizabeth Township Trustees.

• Met in two executive sessions, regarding legal contracts and personnel hire, fire or reprimand.