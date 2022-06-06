U.S. Senate race within margin of error in Ohio

Vance holds slight lead over Ryan

The first general election poll shows a tight race for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

In a survey from USA Today and Suffolk University, Republican J.D. Vance holds a slight lead over Democrat Tim Ryan, 41.6-39.4 percent.

Email newsletter signup

Both won their party’s nomination in May to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman.

Vance’s lead falls within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 4.4 percent. 17 percent said they were undecided on the race.

The poll was comprised of 500 likely voters, who were surveyed by phone from May 22-24.

In favorability ratings, the poll found that Ryan, who currently serves as U.S. representative for Ohio’s 13th District, has a higher rating than Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Ryan is viewed favorably by 30 percent of voters and unfavorably by 23 percent. Vance is viewed favorably by 35 percent of voters, but has a net negative, with 38 percent viewing him unfavorably.

Both candidates have room to grow. 12.2 percent of voters said they had not heard of Ryan and 25 percent were undecided on an opinion of him. With Vance, 9.8 percent said they had not heard of him and 17.4 percent were undecided on him.

Despite the contentious Republican primary, Vance holds the support of 84 percent of Republican voters in the poll, while Ryan holds 78 percent of Democrats. Among independents, Ryan lead Vance, 43-32 percent.

Voters were polled on what issue is most important to them in the election, with the economy leading at 23 percent, followed by inflation and gas prices at 20 percent. Abortion rights came in third at 11 percent, followed by Donald

Trump at 9 percent, health care at 7 percent, corruption at 7 percent, immigration at 5 percent, gun control at 5 percent and foreign affairs at 3 percent. 11 percent of voters were undecided.

The poll found good news for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, with the Republican holding a 55 percent favorability rating and 31.2 percent disapproving.

His Democratic challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is viewed favorably by 24.6 percent of voters and unfavorably by 20 percent. Whaley will have to campaign to introduce herself to the public, with 31.4 percent of voters saying they had not heard of her and 24 percent said they were undecided on her.