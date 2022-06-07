Brown announces more than $10.2M in ARC funding to Americorps across Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced Thursday that AmeriCorps has awarded $10,221,859 in grant funding to organizations across Ohio.

This funding is made possible through the Fiscal Year 2022 Appropriations and the American Rescue Plan, which Brown helped write and pass. There will be $5,010,130 in formula funding to state organizations to support additional AmeriCorps members, and the remaining $5,211,729 will be granted to programs operating in Ohio.

“The AmeriCorps VISTA program is about empowering citizens to strengthen their local communities,” Brown said in a news release. “These investments will allow organizations across Ohio to take on volunteers who will help tackle local challenges, help local residents access important resources and further expand their efforts to improve the lives of Ohio residents — with no out-of-pocket costs.”

Organizations receiving funds include:

$1,684,800 to City Year, Inc. Cleveland to support 78 AmeriCorps members who will provide full-day education services to students in seven public schools in Cleveland, Ohio.

• $1,641,600 to City Year, Inc. Columbus to support 76 AmeriCorps members who will provide full-day education services to students in eight public schools in Columbus, Ohio.

• $855,417 to College Now Greater Cleveland to support 40 AmeriCorps members who will deliver programs and counseling on college and career exploration and financial education to 6th through 10th graders; support to 11th and 12th graders on strategic and tactile postsecondary access and financial planning; and facilitate successful postsecondary transitions, persistence and ongoing financial education with high school graduates in middle schools, high schools and community resource centers in four Ohio communities.

• $195,811 to Mercy Health Cincinnati, LLC to support 11 AmeriCorps members who will provide services related to the reduction and prevention of prescription drug and opioid abuse in urban and rural Mercy Health emergency departments in Ohio.

• $337,301 to Ohio Domestic Violence Network to support 20 AmeriCorps members who will provide economic opportunity services to domestic violence survivors who receive services at 19 different member domestic violence programs across Ohio.

• $496,800 to Ohio University COMCorps to support 23 AmeriCorps members who will create and support social and physical environments that promote good health for all and enhance the quality of life in Athens County, which is located in Southeast Appalachian Ohio.

In addition to the awards announced today, AmeriCorps members supported by these awards are eligible for up to $1,604,265 in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards to help pay for college, vocational training, or pay back student loans.

In May, Brown joined his Senate colleagues in introducing legislation to expand national service programs as the country works to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pandemic Response and Opportunity Through National Service Act would fund 750,000 national service positions over a three-year response and recovery period, in part to meet the projected need for as many as 300,000 public health workers.

AmeriCorps, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture.