Mary Stewart

July 6, 1934–April 30, 2022

Mary Frances (Hurn) Stewart, 87, of South Point, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg.

Mrs. Stewart was born July 6, 1934, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Daniel and Elizabeth (Lavender) Hurn.

She is also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Stewart Sr. whom she married July 30, 1955.

Mrs. Stewart was a graduate of St. Joe Catholic Schools in Ironton and retired from Star Bank as a loan officer.

She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

Mary dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Alexandra Smith.

She is survived by daughters, Viki (Roy) Smith, of Milton, West Virginia, and Cathi Stewart, of South Point; son; John (Melissa) Stewart Jr., of South Point; two grandsons, Terry Danielson, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida, and Parker Smith, of Bluefield, West Virginia; and a granddaughter, Ellie Stewart, of South Point.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial will be noon on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St., Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the Stewart family condolences, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.