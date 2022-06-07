Rufus Frazier

Oct. 31, 1948–May 20, 2022

Rufus T. Frazier, 73, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed peacefully Friday, May 20, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 31, 1948, to the late David K. Frazier and Judy Mullins Frazier.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David H. Frazier.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, David Frazier; a daughter, Alicia Chambers; three sisters, Nancy Conrad, Florence Frazier, and Diane Harris; and three grandchildren, Amie Chambers, Kaylie Chambers and Nathan Chambers.

A celebration of Rufus’s life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, with words of comfort provided by Chaplain Jimm Smedley.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 1–2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home

To share a memory of Rufus or to express a condolence to his family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.