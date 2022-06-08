Danny Stewart

Danny Eugene Stewart, 68, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.