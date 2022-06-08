Delano Cline

April 22, 1933–June 7, 2022

Delano Eugene Cline, 89, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at The Sanctuary of the Valley, Ironton.

Delano was born April 22, 1933, a son of the late Earl and Lorena (Jones) Cline.

Delano attended Superior and Pedro schools.

He was stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas while he served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a farmer for many years and he also worked at Standard Slag plants in both New Boston and Ashland, Kentucky.

Delano was preceded in death on May 23, 2001 by his first wife, Deloris, whom he married on May 30, 1952. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heidi Cline Taylor; and a brother, James Cline.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elizabeth Cline, whom he married on March 21, 2002; daughters, Mary Lou (Ron) Malone, of Kitts Hill, Jeanine (Jeff) Wheeler, of Wheelersburg; sons, Mike (Angie) Cline, of Pedro and John (Sandy) Cline, of Wheelersburg; nine grandchildren, Joey (Angie) Wheeler, of Ohio, Jill Barber, of Franklin Furnace, Derek (Alissa) Malone, of Florence, Alabama; Stephanie Wheeler; Brandon (Kasee) Cline, Kyle Cline, Jessica (Seth) Cowgill; and Jennifer (Tyler) Riggs, all of Wheelersburg; great-grandchildren, Mason (Kaitlyn) Barber, Hunter Barber, Ben Taylor, Jack Malone, Evelyn Malone, Hattie Malone, Mallie Wheeler, Maddox Wheeler, Oaklee Cline, Maelyn Cline, Jase Riggs, Cameron Riggs, Josie Riggs, Madison Cowgill, Mckenzie Cowgill, Krue Cowgill, and Koby Cowgill; and two honorary grandchildren, Chloe McKenzie and Carter McKenzie.

Services for Delano will be 11 a.m. Friday at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with Pastors Tony Mollett and Jared Timberlake officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5–8 p.m. Thursday and one hour before the 11 a.m. service on Friday.

