Ironton Summer Basketball Schedule
Published 12:51 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Ironton Fighting Tigers
2022 Summer Basketball Schedule
At The Conley Sports Center
June 6
5:30 – Ironton vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame
6:15 – Ironton vs. Morgan County
7:45 – South Gallia vs. Portsmouth Clay
8:30 – Fairview vs. South Gallia
9:15 – Portsmouth Clay vs Fairview
June 9
5:30 – Symmes Valley vs. Huntington High
6:15 – Ironton vs. Leesburg Fairfield
7:00 – Huntington High vs. Ironton
7:45 – Fairfield vs. Symmes Valley
June 13
5:30 – Ironton vs. South Gallia
6:15 – Hurricane vs. Teays Valley Christian
7:00 – Ironton vs. Teays Valley Christian
7:45 – Hurricane vs. South Gallia
June 15
5:30 – Ironton vs. Symmes Valley
6:15 – Hurricane vs. Symmes Valley
7:00 – Ironton vs. Hurricane
(Note: Another team may be added)