Ironton Summer Basketball Schedule

Published 12:51 am Wednesday, June 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ironton Fighting Tigers

2022 Summer Basketball Schedule

At The Conley Sports Center

June 6

5:30 – Ironton vs. Portsmouth Notre Dame

6:15 – Ironton vs. Morgan County

7:45 – South Gallia vs. Portsmouth Clay

8:30 – Fairview vs. South Gallia

9:15 – Portsmouth Clay vs Fairview

June 9

5:30 – Symmes Valley vs. Huntington High

6:15 – Ironton vs. Leesburg Fairfield

7:00 – Huntington High vs. Ironton

7:45 – Fairfield vs. Symmes Valley

June 13

5:30 – Ironton vs. South Gallia

6:15 – Hurricane vs. Teays Valley Christian

7:00 – Ironton vs. Teays Valley Christian

7:45 – Hurricane vs. South Gallia

June 15

5:30 – Ironton vs. Symmes Valley

6:15 – Hurricane vs. Symmes Valley

7:00 – Ironton vs. Hurricane

(Note: Another team may be added)

