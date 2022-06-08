Joseph Smith

March 23, 1950–May 20, 2021

Joseph Lee Smith, 71, of Ironton, went to meet his heavenly father on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home in Warner Robins, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert James Smith, and his mother, Emaline Yoho Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Yoni Smith; two daughters, Emaline Johnson and Donna (Erich) Dye; granddaughters, Breanna Crowe and Alyssah Dye; grandsons, Branden Crowe and Landon Dye; brothers, Jim (Gaynell) Smith, Randy (Julia) Smith, Bill (Nancy) Smith and John (Nancy) Smith; sisters, Donna (Larry) Blankenship and Patty (Floyd) Pauley; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith graduated from Dawson-Bryant High School, Class of 1968 and went on to serve his country honorably with 24 years of exemplary service in the United States Air Force. He was a Vietnam and Gulf War veteran.

Mr. Smith enjoyed spending time with his family, going to family reunions and get-togethers with his many friends.

His hobbies included golfing, fishing, camping and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was the consummate family man and knew no stranger.

He will be sorely missed, as will his famous hugs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Leatherwood Baptist Church, South Point.

The family will receive friends and family at 10 a.m., before the service.

Pastor Mike Huff will be conducting the service.