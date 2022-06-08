Tornado watch issued for Tri-State area until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch has been issued for Lawrence County and the Tri-State until 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to the NWS, showers and thunderstorms will move across the area this afternoon and evening. Some of the storms will be severe, producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. In addition, heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding. The most likely time for severe weather looks to be from 3–11 p.m.

In addition, the area is under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Localized flooding is possible.