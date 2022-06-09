ACTC professors host art event for elementary students

ASHLAND, Ky. — Fifth graders at Crabbe Elementary School were able to courageously create while learning about various artists and styles during an event held at the amphitheater at Central Park last month.

Ashland Community and Technical College Professors Wendy Fosterwelsh and Warren Howard partnered with Crabbe Elementary teacher Kristy Minton to bring this opportunity to her students.

Students were divided into small groups and rotated between stations. At each station, students learned about a specific abstract artist and then created their own art piece that was in a similar style as the artist they just learned about.

Artists included Josef Albers, Wassily Kandinsky, Jackson Pollock, Alma Thomas, Helen Frankenthaler and Hilma af Klint.

Fosterwelsh and Howard have partnered with Crabbe for this event since 2014.

“Crabbe is a great school with fantastic administrators, teachers, and students so it is wonderful to be able to expose them to different artists and styles,” Howard said.

“I have several scholars who enjoy art, especially drawing and getting the chance to be creative,” Minton said. “Art in the Park gives them that opportunity, the opportunity to relax, have fun and create. I thought their artwork turned out great. They made such beautiful pieces. I really appreciate Mrs. Fosterwelsh for continuing to bring additional art to my scholars every year.”

Fosterwelsh says she continues to enjoy this event year after year.

“Being able to add more art to students’ lives is really important,” Fosterwelsh said. “I love art and want more art in the world.”

Also assisting with the event were Crabbe Elementary teacher, Caylyn Lemaster, ACTC Librarian Bettie George Frye and ACTC education student, Jannette Gillette.

“I have always wanted to be a teacher. This event is very helpful to students, and I want to inspire and help kids. This is one way to do that,” said Gillette.

She is a candidate for graduation this summer and will transfer to Morehead State University in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.