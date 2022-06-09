Mary Roberts

June 2, 1932–June 5, 2022

Mary Margaret Roberts, 90, of Ironton, passed away Sunday, June 5 at The Sanctuary of Ohio Valley.

The Lawrence County native was born June 2, 1932, a daughter to the late Jesse and Margaret (Shackleford) Roberts.

Mary was a graduate of Ironton High School and worked as a school teacher at Ironton High School for over 30 years.

She is survived by caregiver and friend, Marti McGraw, of Ironton; two nephews, William (Cathy) Roberts of New York and Jesse (Debbie) Roberts, of Columbus; a sister in-law, Doris Roberts, of Ironton; great-nieces, Carrie Horner and Stephanie Moses; great-nephews, Matthew and Joshua Roberts; great-great nieces, Catherine Horner, Caroline and Piper Roberts; and great-great-nephews, Kevin and Mark Horner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Howard and Charles Roberts; niece, Shari Roberts; and nephew, Howard “Tom” (Pam) Roberts, of Arizona.

Graveside services will be held at a later time in Woodland Cemetery with nephew, William “Bill” Roberts officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the Roberts family.

