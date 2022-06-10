Gary Aldridge

Gary Aldridge, 64, died on June 3, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with his niece Pastor Janis Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.