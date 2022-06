Judith Pierson

Judith Ann Pierson, 76, of Ironton died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home.

She is survived by her husband James E. Pierson.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. 6th St., Ironton.

To offer condolences to the Pierson family, visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.