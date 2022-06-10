Lilly Dalton

Lilly Bell Dalton, 63, of South Point, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Robert Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation is noon–1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.