Nathan Davis: Making a clean energy cleaner

What is renewable propane? Renewable propane has the same great features as conventional propane — reliability, portability, power and reduced carbon emissions — but with even lower carbon emissions when compared with other energy sources.

Unlike conventional propane, renewable propane can be made from a variety of renewable feedstocks. The most common form of renewable propane today is a byproduct of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel made primarily from plant and vegetable oils, animal fats or used cooking oil.

How is renewable propane cleaner than conventional propane?

Renewable propane’s carbon intensity — or the carbon emitted for every unit of energy it produces — is lower than conventional propane because it’s produced from bio-based or renewable sources.

Is renewable propane available now?

Yes. U.S. fuel processors are making renewable propane today, and the push for cleaner liquid fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel fuel will lead to a sharp increase in renewable propane production. By 2040, renewable propane could meet half the world’s demand for propane, according to the World LP Gas Association.

How does renewable propane compare with other energy sources?

The carbon intensity of renewable propane depends on the feedstock, but it’s lower than many other energy sources. For instance, according to the California Air Resources Board, renewable propane made with domestic, non-rendered, used cooking oil has a carbon intensity score of 20.5 (grams CO2 equivalent per megajoule), whereas conventional propane has a carbon intensity score of 80, lower than most other energy sources.

Nathan Davis is the marketing manager for Arrick’s Propane. For more information, visit ArricksPropane.com.renewable.