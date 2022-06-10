Summer Fun Fly-In set for Friday and Saturday

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — The Tri-State Model Flyers are having a Summer Fun Fly-In on today and Saturday at their flying field in the Coffee Industrial Park, located at 11902 Virginia Blvd in Cannonsburg.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will last until the late afternoon each day. Admission is free to the public. Flyers will pay a one time landing fee of $20 (which includes one lunch) and will be required to have an AMA membership.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Just about anything that flies will be on exhibit, from WWI, WWII, modern stealth, trainers and aerobatic aircraft. Drones and gliders will also be flown and displayed.

A special exhibition of advanced aerobatics will be flown by Flex Innovations pilot, 13-year-old Lane Walker, from East Carter Middle School in Grayson, Kentucky. Lane has been flying since he was 10 years old and was recently a featured demo pilot at a large remote control fly-in in South Carolina.

Club member Josh Evans will fly his parasail aircraft to the field and put it on display for children to look at and take pictures in.

Organizers invite the public to bring the folding chairs and the family for a day of fun.