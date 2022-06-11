AG seeks Ohio high school students to serve on Teen Ambassador Board

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that his office is now accepting applications for its Teen Ambassador Board.

The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of upper-level high school students from public, private, charter and online schools in Ohio as well as students who are home-schooled. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government.

Board members advise the office on issues relating to teens and collaborate with their peers to develop solutions to those issues. They serve a one-year term, during which they participate in activities throughout the state.

Ohio high school students who will be juniors or seniors during the 2022-23 academic year are eligible to apply for the Teen Ambassador Board.

Applications are due July 1, 2022. The application can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.