EDITORIAL: Time for family fun on the riverfront

The Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival is one week away.

The event, set for the Ironton riverfront on Saturday, will kick off with a morning yoga session, followed by a talent show at noon.

In the evening, starting at 4 p.m., live music will begin, with Person2Person Jazz Ensemble, Corduroy Brown and the John Ingram Band set to perform.

Email newsletter signup

Throughout the day, local artisans and food trucks will be set up, while a live mural installation is planned at the floodwall.

The event is free and family friendly and is the latest project organized by local nonprofit group Third and Center. Their previous works in Ironton have included the installation of artisitic bike racks around the city (a collaboration with

Collins Career Technical Center), as well crosswalk artwork, new murals in an underpass at North Fifth and Elm streets and redoing the existing murals at the floodwall.

All of these things have served to not must brighten things around town, but have given local artists a chance to contribute to their community.

We encourage everyone to come out next Saturday and enjoy the festival and keep the group’s momentum going.