SUV up in smoke

Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 11, 2022

By Mark Shaffer

The Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the Walmart parking lot around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon after a KIA Sorento SUV caught fire. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)

The Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department was called out to the Walmart parking lot around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon after a KIA Sorento SUV caught fire. There was fire in the engine compartment and the interior was smoldering.

 

